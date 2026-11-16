Ratan Tata’s brother Jimmy backs Tata Sons listing, Chandra reappointment

A fresh controversy has erupted within the Tata Trusts, with Jimmy N Tata, brother of Ratan Tata urging the Reserve Bank of India to enforce strict timelines for listing and prevent any restructuring aimed at circumventing the regulatory requirement and also backed the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons Chairman. He also called on the government and the Charity Commissioner to intervene to safeguard the original objectives of the trusts and protect their public charitable character.

Jimmy Tata, 85, also criticised the treatment of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, arguing that the latter had turned around Tata companies, reduced debt and delivered record earnings and dividend payouts exceeding 6,500 per cent to shareholders, including Tata Sons.

This opinion was expressed by Jimmy Tata to a trustee; however, no direct quotation from him is available. “Jimmy Tata doesn’t have an email ID or WhatsApp. He is a recluse and lives in Pune,” said a Tata director.

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Jimmy Tata is also a trustee of Tata Trusts but has not attended the board meetings in the recent past.

Despite what he described as overwhelming support for Chandrasekaran, including a 4-1 vote at the Tata Sons board and a unanimous resolution at Tata Trusts, Noel Tata sought to block his reappointment by invoking the veto provisions in the amended Articles of Association, Jimmy Tata alleged.

Against this backdrop, he argued that the Reserve Bank of India’s mandate for listing Tata Sons had become critical. A public listing would bring greater transparency, statutory accountability and scrutiny, while also necessitating a rewriting of the Articles of Association to restore the separation between the commercial business and charitable trusts.

Jimmy Tata pointed out that Tata Sons had benefited from the public listing of TCS under Ratan Tata’s leadership. He cautioned against any proposal to break up Tata Sons into smaller entities to avoid the RBI’s listing requirements, describing such a move as damaging to public and shareholder interests.

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Jimmy Tata alleged that the induction of family members of the present chairman – Noel Tata — into the trusts is aimed at securing control over Tata Sons, an arrangement he described as a “back-door takeover” contrary to the intentions of the original founders.

According to the trustee, Jimmy Tata said the trusts were created with the objectives of alleviating poverty and safeguarding Indian culture, and their trustees were merely custodians of public charitable trusts. Unlike private family trusts, these trusts could never be dissolved, and their trustees were accountable for protecting the original objectives, he added. “What has transpired in recent time is that the trusts are being filled with family members of the present Tata Trust Chairman, thereby securing a degree of control over Tata Sons that was never the settlors’ intention,” Jimmy told the trustee.

“It is entirely inappropriate for more than one family member to serve on a given trust; doing so effectively confers ownership rights over the trusts’ significant shareholding in Tata Sons at no consideration whatsoever. Such an arrangement is untenable,” Tata said.

Noel’s son Neville is a trustee of Sir Dorab Tata Trust. His two daughters are also on some of the trusts under SDTT and Sir Ratan Tata Trust. Noel Tata owns around one per cent stake in Tata Sons while Tata Trusts own 66 per cent stake.

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He said Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) were established by their respective founders, who were childless and bequeathed their wealth and properties for the benefit of the Indian people.

Jimmy Tata also blamed changes made to the Articles of Association of Tata Sons around 2013-14 for the present situation. He said the pre-1989 framework had maintained a clear separation between the welfare trusts and the commercial operations of Tata Sons, ensuring that the trusts did not interfere in operational management.

The subsequent amendments, however, fundamentally altered this arrangement by giving the Tata Trusts chairman extensive veto powers and the authority to place directors, undermining the collective authority of the board, he alleged, according to the trustee

He also questioned the introduction of a four-year tenure limit for certain trustees while exempting others, arguing that this had compromised independence and concentrated authority. He cited the impending expiry of Venu Srinivasan’s term in December and the earlier removal of Vijay Singh, alleging that trustees who disagreed with the present leadership were being marginalised.

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In contrast, Jimmy Tata recalled that the trusts had earlier appointed eminent independent personalities, including Nani Palkhivala, Gautam Sarabhai, Homi Sethna and Homi Bhabha, as trustees.