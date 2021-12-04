Indian classical vocalist Ramesh Narayan inducted into AFAA Hall of Fame

Indian classical vocalist and composer Ramesh Narayan has been inducted into the AFAA Hall of Fame for the year 2021, at the inaugural AdAsia conference being held in Macau.

“Ramesh Narayan is a legend who has the ability to look past what’s good enough and focus on making everything better than it has to be,” the outgoing chairman of AFAA said. He further highlighted Narayan’s contribution to social causes and his “unique way of winning friends and influencing people”.

Accepting the award, Narayan said he was honoured to be a part of “an industry that keeps the wheels of our economies moving. That ensures more employment across the world and gives individuals the right to choose. That educates, and entertains and spreads awareness.”

Narayan also talked about the need to raise money and spread awareness about diseases like polio and climate change. He said there was a dire need to “raise money and combat calamities across the world, to help raise our collective voices for the environment and elder care and gender equality. And against domestic violence and animal abuse.”

Prior to this, Narayan had been endowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award and named Global Champion by the AAAI. He has also received the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Association of Business Communicators of India (ABCI) and presented with a special award by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI). Narayan was also inducted into the IAA India Chapter Hall of Fame.

He has been president of the Rotary Club of Bombay, and the recipient of several Rotary awards.