Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From Titan to Tata Motors — A list of the billionaire’s investments

August 14, 2022 12:28:37 pm
Billionaire stock investor, also known as ‘India’s Warren Buffet’, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away Sunday morning.
Jhunjhunwala began investing in the stock market in the early 1980s and managed his portfolio through his asset management firm RARE Enterprises. Jhunjhunwala was a director at three firms — RARE Equity Private ltd, RARE Family Foundation and HOPE Film Makers, besides at five limited liability partnership firms.
According to Forbes magazine, Jhunjhunwala’s stock market investments stood at $5.8 billion (around Rs 46,000 crore). Some of the big investment holdings of Jhunjhunwala include Titan Company, where he along with his wife Rekha held 5.05 per cent stake. He also owns 1.09 per cent stake in Tata Motors and, along with his wife, holds 5.48 per cent stake in Crisil and 3.64 per cent in Federal Bank.
Here’s a list of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s investments:
