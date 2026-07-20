Residents in 20-km radius of toll plazas can now buy e-pass on Rajmargyatra app

3 min readJul 20, 2026 07:48 PM IST
In a push for a barrier-less tolling system, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a digital “local pass” for residents in the 20-km radius of toll plazas on the Rajmargyatra app.
On June 17, The India Express had reported that the government was planning to introduce this pass by July. The move came after implementation of the Multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling or barrier-less tolling system in different toll plazas. In this system, commuters do not have to stop to pay the toll.
The eligibility for the local pass will be established based on the VAHAN details, which will retrieve a commuter’s address, vehicle number and linked FASTag.
The first facility of digital local toll pass has been introduced at the Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi and will be rolled out at other toll plazas across the country in the coming months, said NHAI. The MLFF system at the Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza was made operational on May 11.
“Residents living within a 20 km radius of an eligible toll plaza will be able to purchase a ‘local pass’ digitally through Rajmargyatra mobile app, allowing unlimited travel through the respective toll plaza during the month,” said the NHAI.
Earlier, commuters were required to visit the toll plaza and submit supporting documents to establish their eligibility. This process can now be done digitally in a few minutes, said NHAI.
Officials said the “local pass” was introduced since among the violators who don’t pay the toll fees, residents in the 20-km radius constitute a significant share.
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According to the National Highway user fee rules, a monthly pass for Rs 350 is issued at the toll plaza concerned to a resident (for a non-commercial vehicle) for clearing the toll gate. The commuters have to show it to cross the toll gate.
However, on toll plazas where MLFF is operational, it was found that many local residents, who did not possess the pass, would frequent on the basis of familiarity with the toll gate staff. This led to an increase in issuance of e-notices against such vehicles under the MLFF system under which e-notice is automatically sent if the user fee is not paid.
In MLFF, high-performance Radio Frequency Identification readers and Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras read the FASTag and vehicle registration number to deduct the toll amount. Apart from Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza, the barrier less tolling system is currently operational at Choryasi in Gujarat, Manoharpura and Daulatpura toll plaza in Rajasthan and Gharaunda toll plaza on the Panipat-Jalandhar section of NH-44 in Haryana.
Indian Highways Management Company Ltd — NHAI’s tolling implementation agency — has awarded the MLFF contract for other toll plazas such as Boariach on NH-48 in Gujarat; Shahjahanpur on NH-48 in Rajasthan; Nemili and Chenasamudram on NH-48 and Paranur on NH-45 in Tamil Nadu; Kasepalli, Amakathadu and Marur on NH-44 in Andhra Pradesh; Chalakwadi and Hiwargaon Pavsa on NH-50 in Maharashtra, and Badarpur Faridabad on NH-19 in Haryana.