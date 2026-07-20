Residents in 20-km radius of toll plazas can now buy e-pass on Rajmargyatra app

Earlier, commuters were required to visit the toll plaza and submit supporting documents to establish their eligibility.

In a push for a barrier-less tolling system, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a digital “local pass” for residents in the 20-km radius of toll plazas on the Rajmargyatra app.

On June 17, The India Express had reported that the government was planning to introduce this pass by July. The move came after implementation of the Multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling or barrier-less tolling system in different toll plazas. In this system, commuters do not have to stop to pay the toll.

The eligibility for the local pass will be established based on the VAHAN details, which will retrieve a commuter’s address, vehicle number and linked FASTag.