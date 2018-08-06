Escorts Group chairman Rajan Nanda passes away

Escorts Group chairman Rajan Nanda passed away Sunday night. (Source: Instagram/riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) Escorts Group chairman Rajan Nanda passed away Sunday night. (Source: Instagram/riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Escorts Group chairman Rajan Nanda passed away Sunday night. He is survived by his wife Ritu Nanda, who is the daughter of late superstar Raj Kapoor, and children Nikhil and Natasha. Nikhil Nanda is currently the Managing Director of Escorts Limited and he is married to actor Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was in Bulgaria for a film shoot, wrote on his blog, “My relative Mr Rajan Nanda, Nikhil’s father and father-in-law of Shweta, just passed away. Leaving for India.”

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared the news on Instagram. Remembering Rajan Nanda, she wrote, “You were, are and will always remain a legend! Thank you for all the love always – will miss you so much uncle – until we meet again. RIP uncle Rajan.”

Escorts Group is an Indian engineering company that operates in the sectors of agri-machinery, construction and material handling equipment, and railway equipment.

