After the Supreme Court order, Railways extends travel insurance scheme for counter tickets

After the Supreme Court order, the Railway Board has extended the optional travel insurance facility for passengers booking reserved tickets through offline mode or from Railway counters. The facility was available only for reserved tickets booked online.

The board on Saturday directed all the zonal railways to ensure the implementation by October 27, as ordered by the top court, and asked the staff to appropriately inform the passengers about the availability of the facility. The payment of the premium for insurance will be done digitally only.

“Where a passenger opts for insurance, the applicable premium shall be collected along with the ticket fare through digital means only…Reservation staff shall ensure that the mobile number (mandatory) along with requisite passenger particulars are captured accurately in accordance with the prescribed reservation procedure, so as to facilitate transmission of the relevant details to the insurance company for issuance of the policy,” said the Board.