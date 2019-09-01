Railways starts to feel slowdown; freight movement of coal, cement slip

Railways, whose freight loading is often regarded as the indicator of the health of the economy, has started feeling the pinch this August. Its freight movement of coal has dipped significantly, while that of cement, clinker and other goods have hit a slowdown.

There has been a shortfall in loading in August to the tune of around 3,000 wagons per day, all commodities combined — the chief among them being coal from Coal India, as it is also the largest in volume that the Railways carries.

Earlier in August, the wagon shortfall had hit a low of even 5,000 per day. Officials said that parlays with Coal India have not been able to provide a hugely optimistic projection either. The number of rakes (train of wagons) carried per day in August has fallen by around 43.

“Since Railways survives on derived demand in the economy, there seems to be less demand in key commodities. This was the mood all along, but this month it has begun to reflect in the numbers,” said a senior government official.

Usually, coal loading figures see a dip in monsoon, but officials said there is no projection of things getting drastically better from the customer side even after rainy season.

While coal loading in August last year was 253 rakes per day, the average for this August has sunk to 216 rakes per day. It is said that most thermal power plants already have a stockpile of coal and are not really keen to move too much in.

Informal interactions with sources at power plants have indicated that distribution companies, or discoms, are not generating enough demand for power — one of the classic indicators of a tepid economy.

Cement and clinker — which saw the highest ever loading figures of 114 million tonnes last fiscal — is plateauing too, with August figures projected to be more or less the same as last year, around five million tonnes, while volume of clinker is estimated to see a slight decline.

Foodgrains are also being carried below projections, leading to an overall gloom in the freight business this month.

There have been internal talks of extending tariff-related incentives to large customers to boost loading; however, so far no one has been able to offer assured quantity loading in large volumes that could make such a move worthwhile for Railways.

As of the fiscal ended March 31, 2019, Railways carried 1,223 million tonnes of freight. The transporter always carries more freight than the previous year even if by a slim margin.

Officials said that if this trend continues in the second half of the 2019-20 financial year, keeping that record intact might also prove to be a challenge.