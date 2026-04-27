Better toilets, aesthetical coaches and smoother ride: Railways begins major upgradation of Shatabdi trains

The first Shatabdi train was introduced in 1988 between New Delhi and Jhansi. (File Photo)

In a move to provide enhanced aesthetics, passenger comfort and better services, Railways have planned complete upgradation of two important trains on its network- Shatabdi and Jan-Shatabdi trains. Railway board have directed all zones to carry out detailed rake inspection to identify deficiencies and prepare a comprehensive short term action plan with timelines for rectification and monitoring.

The key areas identified for upgradation are improvement in toilets, passenger amenities like Charging ports, snack tables, foot rests etc., and smoother ride quality through reduction of jerks in coaches.

“…the following indicative items are improvement in toilets including doors, engagement locks, wash basins, flushing systems, amenities, drainage etc. Seat upholstery and associated amenity items (Charging ports, snack tables, foot rests, arm rests, roller blinds, magazine pockets etc.),” said the board.