Better toilets, aesthetical coaches and smoother ride: Railways begins major upgradation of Shatabdi trains

In a move to provide enhanced aesthetics, passenger comfort and better services, Railways have planned complete upgradation of two important trains on its network- Shatabdi and Jan-Shatabdi trains. Railway board have directed all zones to carry out detailed rake inspection to identify deficiencies and prepare a comprehensive short term action plan with timelines for rectification and monitoring.
The key areas identified for upgradation are improvement in toilets, passenger amenities like Charging ports, snack tables, foot rests etc., and smoother ride quality through reduction of jerks in coaches.
“…the following indicative items are improvement in toilets including doors, engagement locks, wash basins, flushing systems, amenities, drainage etc. Seat upholstery and associated amenity items (Charging ports, snack tables, foot rests, arm rests, roller blinds, magazine pockets etc.),” said the board.
Other items includes improvement in vestibule and gangway area, overhead panels, coach interiors, panels, flooring inside coaches and toilet areas, exterior aesthetics of coaches, window glasses and destination, and lighting in other areas such as doorway, washrooms etc.
Officials said that the strengthening of digital passenger information systems (PAPIS) along with CCTV-based surveillance will be done to enhance safety and communication.
The first Shatabdi train was introduced in 1988 between New Delhi and Jhansi. It was one of the most premium chair car train at that time and continued with this tag till the arrival of Vande Bharat Chair Car trains in Indian Railways.
It’s economical variant- Jan Shatabdi trains- were introduced in 2002. The first Jan Shatabdi express ran be Lok Manya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) and Madgaon on April 16, 2002.
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“Railways have planned to upgrade around 100 services (50 trains) of Shatabdi and Jan-Shatabdi trains. It is part of Railways’ initiative to modernize the existing trains. Total expenditure required for this is yet to be finalized. Zonal Railways will implement this scheme. They have been asked to carry out audits, identify gaps, and implement corrective measures,” said a senior Railway official.
Some of the key Shatabdi trains are Lucknow-New Delhi, New Delhi-Kalka, New Delhi-Dehradun, Pune-Secunderabad, Chennai-Bengaluru, New Delhi-Amritsar, Howrah-Puri, Chennai Central-Coimbatore.
Similarly, the Jan Shatabdi trains run on Howrah-Patna, Old Delhi-Kotdwar, Haridwar-Amritsar, Kota-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Raigarh-Gondia, Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode, Bangalore City-Shivamogga town routes.
Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation.
Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries:
Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network.
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development.
What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations.
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