Railways set cargo loading record in FY26, on track to achieve 3,000 MT milestone by 2030

In December 2025, the Standing Committee on Railways underlined the need for Indian Railways to diversify its freight basket, move beyond bulk commodities, and focus on goods that are primarily transported by road to jack up its business.

Indian Railways shipped a record 1,670 million tonnes (MT) of freight in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), registering a growth of 3.25% over the previous year’s freight transportation of 1,617 MT.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The growth was largely driven by key sectors such as fertilizer (13.49%) , pig iron and steel (13.11%), iron ore (6.74%), container (5.59%), cement (4.74%) and other goods (11.69%).

However, the coal transportation, which accounts for almost 50% of the overall freight, reduced by 0.51%.

Foodgrains also saw a decrease of 2.05% in loading than FY25.

Officials said that the increase in iron ore and cement transportation shows that infrastructure development and construction activity has increased across the country, where railways continues to serve as a vital logistics partner.