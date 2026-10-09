Over 40 Delhi-bound trains including Rajdhani, Tejas & Humsafar cancelled on Saturday amid CJP protest

The sudden restrictions over the public transports, including cancellation of trains, have drawn much criticism with many people raising grievances over social media and saying that the government is trying every possible way to stop the protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar.(Image: Railways/File Photo)

Indian Railways Friday cancelled a total of 38 Delhi-bound trains ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the national capital. The officials said that since these trains would not arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations on Saturday, their return or outbound services have also been cancelled.

A total of 165 trains arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railways stations in a day. Railways said that the decision of cancellation of trains has been taken in the view of anticipated severe road traffic congestion in areas around Delhi stations.

“All Mail/ExpressTrains starting at source after 2pm today i.e. October 9,2026 which are reaching New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on October 10, 2026 from 4am to 2pm be cancelled at source,” said the Northern Railway in a statement.