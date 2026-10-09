Over 40 Delhi-bound trains including Rajdhani, Tejas & Humsafar cancelled on Saturday amid CJP protest

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 08:00 PM IST
Indian Railways Friday cancelled a total of 38 Delhi-bound trains ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the national capital. The officials said that since these trains would not arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations on Saturday, their return or outbound services have also been cancelled.
A total of 165 trains arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railways stations in a day. Railways said that the decision of cancellation of trains has been taken in the view of anticipated severe road traffic congestion in areas around Delhi stations.
“All Mail/ExpressTrains starting at source after 2pm today i.e. October 9,2026 which are reaching New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on October 10, 2026 from 4am to 2pm be cancelled at source,” said the Northern Railway in a statement.
For instance, Prayagraj Express, which originates from Prayagraj station at 10:10 pm and arrives at New Delhi at 7am, has been cancelled. The Kerala Express, which departed from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 12:15 pm on October 8 and will arrived at New Delhi at 1:30pm on October 10, has not been cancelled.
The cancelled trains include premium trains like Shatabdi express, Humsafar express, Rajdhani and Tejas express as well.
These are Magadh Express, Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Tejas express, Sampoorna Kranti express and Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Amrit Bharat from Bihar; Kanpur-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Humsafar Express, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti Express, Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express, Agra-New Delhi Intercity in Uttar Pradesh; three trains between Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin, two trains from Indore, two trains from Rewari and Hisar etc. have been cancelled.
Apart from this some of the trains line Mumbai Central-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express, August Kranti Tejas Rajdhani Express have been rescheduled.
Story continues below this ad
The sudden restrictions over the public transports, including cancellation of trains, have drawn much criticism with many people raising grievances over social media and saying that the government is trying every possible way to stop the protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar.
The Supreme Court also asked the government to ensure ‘everything is not brought to a halt’ and that citizens don’t face difficulties. The court also urged the authorities to follow ‘the principle of proportionality’. “If you have to avoid certain things, do it only to the extent that makes sure you are avoiding it. But it does not mean that you will use hammer to kill a fly,” the Supreme Court said.