Railway Minister to flag off Jammu to Srinagar Vande Bharat Express today, regular services to begin May 2

The summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir is all set to get just a train ride away from its winter capital.

On Thursday, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the extended Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express service from Jammu Tawi Railway Station – a long standing demand of the people of the Union Territory.

With this, the premium chair-car train, which has been operating between Katra and Srinagar, will now begin its journey from Jammu Tawi station. The number of coaches of the rake has also been increased from eight to 20.

Officials said while the flag-off on April 30 will signify the inaugural train run, the daily Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express service will start from May 2. The extension is also likely to pave the way for a direct train from New Delhi to Srinagar, said an official.