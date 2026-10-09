Pregnant women to soon be able to book lower berth online

In a relief to pregnant women passengers, the Railway Board has allowed lower berths to be allotted to them through both online and offline booking modes.

The board has asked the Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to make necessary modifications in all the online booking portals of Indian Railways to enable the option of lower berth booking to pregnant women.

Until now, pregnant women could avail this facility only while booking tickets through offline mode at railway counters, where they had to submit a pregnancy certificate issued by a registered medical practitioner to get a lower berth.

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Apart from such passengers, the combined lower berth quota is also earmarked for senior citizens and female passengers of 45 years of age & above. However, while the option was available on ticket booking portals for senior citizens and women above 45 years, it was not available for pregnant women.

While taking the cognisance of the issue, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Railways on September 16 on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking online facility for the pregnant women to book lower berths in trains.

“The matter has been reviewed and it has been decided that pregnant women may also be permitted to avail the facility to book accommodation under combined lower-berth quota through online as well as offline mode of booking, on the lines of the similar facility available to senior citizens and female passengers of 45 years of age and above. The condition of furnishing proof of pregnancy by such passengers while booking a ticket under this quota across the reservation counter, is also dispensed with,” said the Board in its order on September 28.

While the Railway Board has approved the facility, it may take some time for CRIS and IRCTC to make the necessary changes to their online booking portals and apps.

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However, if this category of passengers fails to produce proof, they might face action under the Railway Act.

“Whenever any person booking accommodation under lower berth quota fails to produce the proof of age (in case of senior citizen & female passengers of 45 years and above) and certificate from registered medical practitioner in case of pregnant women, necessary action as per Section 138 of Railway Act 1989 shall be taken,” said the Board.

According to the Railways, 6-7 lower berths per coach in sleeper class, 4-5 lower berths per coach in AC 3 tier and 3-4 lower berths per coach in AC 2 tier is earmarked in trains for these passengers. Even if no choice is given, these berths are allotted to senior citizens and female passengers of over 45 years automatically, subject to availability.

Apart from this, the facility of reservation quota for Persons with Disabilities is applicable in all mail/express trains, including Rajdhani and Shatabdi-type trains, where four berths in Sleeper Class (including two lower berths), four berths in 3AC/3E (including two lower berths) and four seats in reserved Second Sitting (2S) or air conditioned chair car (CC).