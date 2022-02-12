Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Auto, passes away at 83

Veteran industrialist and head of the Bajaj group, Rahul Bajaj, passed away on Saturday.

Bajaj, 83, who had pneumonia and also a heart problem, was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic a month ago and breathed his last at 2.30 pm on Saturday.

“It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv and Deepa, Sanjiv and Shefali and Sunaina and Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of February 12, 2022 in the presence of his closest family members,” said a statement from Bajaj group.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among the ones who took to Twitter to pay glowing tributes to Bajaj.

Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj’s demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 12, 2022

Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2022

Rahul Bajaj’s passing is a big loss to India. We have lost a visionary whose courage made us proud. My love and condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/SnWJpYDV85 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 12, 2022

Rahul Bajaj joined the Bajaj group in 1965 and became the CEO of Bajaj Auto in 1968. In 2005, Rahul Bajaj, a strong voice in the corporate world, stepped down from his executive role and his son Rajiv became Bajaj Auto’s managing director.

In April 2021, Bajaj stepped down as non-executive chairman of Bajaj Auto. One of the oldest business groups in India, the group has 25 companies—including Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Electricals, Mukand and Bajaj Allianz—with around 36,000 employees.

He was the Chairman of the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for two terms—1979-80 and 1999-2000.

Born on June 10, 1938, Bajaj graduated from St Stephen’s College in Delhi University with an Honours Degree in Economics in 1958. Apart from this, Bajaj also has a degree in Law from Bombay University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

As head of the Bajaj group of companies, he oversaw group activities, including manufacture and sale of motorised two, three, and four-wheeled vehicles, general and life insurance, investment and consumer finance, home appliances, electric lamps, wind energy, special alloy and stainless steel, material handling equipment and travel.

Bajaj is the recipient of many awards, including the Padma Bhushan from the government of India and honorary doctorates from many universities. Bajaj was a member of the Rajya Sabha for the 2006-2010 period.

He was also the former chairman of Indian Airlines and of the board of governors of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

He was also the former chairman of the International Business Council, World Economic Forum, a former member of the South Asia advisory board of Harvard Business School and a former member of the International Advisory Council of the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC.

Bajaj also spearheaded the CSR activities of the Bajaj group of companies and charitable trusts, including Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation.