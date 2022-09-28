Quarterly Employment Survey | 9 non-farm sectors employing 3.18 cr: Jan-Mar survey

About four lakh jobs were added in January-March 2022, compared with the preceding quarter of October-December, the fourth round of the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) released on Tuesday showed.

Total employment generated by nine select non-farm sectors — manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, health, education, accommodation & restaurants, IT/BPOs, financial services — stood at 3.18 crore in January-March, as against 3.14 crore in last year’s October-December, 3.10 crore in July-September and 3.08 crore in April-June, as per the survey by the Labour Bureau.

Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said that earlier surveys showed employment from the supply side, and this one shows an increase in employment from establishment side, reflecting demand-side employment. The Bureau is also working on an area frame establishment survey, which will cover establishments with less than ten workers, and the report is expected by the end of the year, he added.

Of the nine sectors, manufacturing accounted for 38.5 per cent of total workers (1.23 crore), followed by education with 21.7 per cent (69.04 lakh), IT/BPOs sector with 12 per cent (38.31 lakh) and health sector accounting for 10.6 per cent (33.79 lakh) of the workers. These four sectors accounted for 83 per cent of the total workers. Trade and transport sectors employed 5.3 per cent (16.98 lakh) and 4.2 per cent (13.26 lakh) of the total estimated workers, respectively. In all the establishments together, vacancies were about 3.01 per cent, or 1.5 lakh.

Female workers’ share stood at 31.8 per cent in January-March, marginally higher than the 31.6 per cent during the previous round of the QES. Female workers constituted about 52 per cent of the workforce in the health sector, 44 per cent in the education sector, 41 per cent in the financial services sector and 36 per cent in the IT/BPO sector.

After discontinuing earlier quarterly employment surveys after July-September 2017, the revamped QES — which covers enterprises employing 10 or more workers — was first conducted in the April-June 2021 quarter to collect information on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the operational and employment status of establishments in the nine key sectors. The first survey showed employment at 3.08 crore in April-June (reference date for the first round was April 1, 2021). This compares with 2.37 crore in 2013-14, the base year chosen based on the sixth economic census.