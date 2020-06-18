Eateries see rise in transactions in second week of June: Survey

The primary mascot of the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant chain seen wearing a mask at Karve road on Friday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale) The primary mascot of the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant chain seen wearing a mask at Karve road on Friday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Ever since the government announced various relaxations as part of its unlock 1.0 strategy in the bid to restore the country’s ailing economy from the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) and nationwide lockdown, the consumption pattern of certain items such as quick-service restaurants (QSRs)/cafes and restaurants (takeaways) have witnessed a noticeable rise during the second week of June.

According to a recent survey by magicpin, an offline discovery and rewards platform, the second week of June saw QSRs/cafes and restaurants (takeaways) register around 20-40 per cent rise in transactions over the previous week.

The government had allowed shopping malls and places of worship across the country, barring states like Maharashtra and Goa, to open from June 8 after remaining closed for nearly two and a half months due to the lockdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from this segment, fuel seems to have registered a marginal on-week rise last week while pharmacy/healthcare has registered a 20-40 per cent rise in transactions during the week of June 8, the survey showed. (Refer the category-wise infographic above)

Healthcare items have been essential throughout the lockdown as not only people would have bought their regular medicines but demand for disinfectant soaps, hand sanitisers and disinfectant sprays etc too have risen following the spread of the pandemic.

However, the growth in supermarket/dept store/grocery was lower last week (between 0-10 per cent) as compared with the preceding week (between 10-20 per cent). All the categories, however, have registered an increase in transactions during the past three weeks.

Coming to the key cities across India surveyed by magicpin, Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Lucknow registered the most rise in consumption last week, while Gurgaon (Gurugram) and Faridabad registered a fall in week-on-week consumption. (see the city-wise infographic above)

