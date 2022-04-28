scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Must Read

Qatar Airways introduces MetaHuman crew, virtual cabin and airport tours

Users can now virtually tour the premium check-in area of Doha's Hamad International Airport and cabins of the airline’s aircraft through their electronic devices.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: April 28, 2022 7:42:36 pm
qatar airways, qatar airways sama, metaverse, qatar airways Qverse, indian expressThe MetaHuman cabin crew is a high-fidelity 3D human model named ‘Sama’.

Qatar Airways has launched Qverse, a virtual reality experience for visitors to the airline’s website. The national carrier of Qatar also claims to be the first global airline to introduce a MetaHuman cabin crew – a high-fidelity 3D human model named ‘Sama’, whose name means ‘sky’ in Arabic.

Users of the website http://www.qatarairways.com/QVerse can now virtually tour the premium check-in area of Doha’s Hamad International Airport and cabins of the airline’s aircraft — including Business Class Qsuite — through their personal electronic devices, with ‘Sama’ presenting the unique features in the cabins through a narrated script.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “With physical boundaries beginning to be challenged by the metaverse on an increasingly larger scale, it is exciting to embrace a technology that enables all travel enthusiasts to enjoy a unique immersive experience of our award-winning products and services.” He added: “We are constantly looking to adopt and introduce novel technologies that enhance our passengers’ complete journey.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The experience was developed using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, an advanced real-time 3D creation tool, and MetaHuman Creator, a cloud-based app for creating high-fidelity digital humans.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – April 28, 2022: What you...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – April 28, 2022: What you...
Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...Premium
Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...
Articulate, Left, self-made Cong asset:...Premium
Articulate, Left, self-made Cong asset:...
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement