Qatar Airways introduces MetaHuman crew, virtual cabin and airport tours

Qatar Airways has launched Qverse, a virtual reality experience for visitors to the airline’s website. The national carrier of Qatar also claims to be the first global airline to introduce a MetaHuman cabin crew – a high-fidelity 3D human model named ‘Sama’, whose name means ‘sky’ in Arabic.

Users of the website http://www.qatarairways.com/QVerse can now virtually tour the premium check-in area of Doha’s Hamad International Airport and cabins of the airline’s aircraft — including Business Class Qsuite — through their personal electronic devices, with ‘Sama’ presenting the unique features in the cabins through a narrated script.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “With physical boundaries beginning to be challenged by the metaverse on an increasingly larger scale, it is exciting to embrace a technology that enables all travel enthusiasts to enjoy a unique immersive experience of our award-winning products and services.” He added: “We are constantly looking to adopt and introduce novel technologies that enhance our passengers’ complete journey.”

The experience was developed using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, an advanced real-time 3D creation tool, and MetaHuman Creator, a cloud-based app for creating high-fidelity digital humans.