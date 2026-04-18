Q4FY26: ICICI & HDFC Bank net profits soar 8-9% on year, asset quality improves

HDFC Bank also saw a healthy growth in its net profit for the quarter, up over 9% to Rs 19,221.05 crore. (Source: File)

ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, two of the biggest names in India’s private-sector lending space, reported a high single-digit year-on-year growth in net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26).

Their net interest income, however, was underwhelming.

ICICI Bank reported a net profit of Rs 13,701.68 crore for the quarter under discussion, up over 8%. However, its net interest income rose just 2% to Rs 43,275.39 crore. The bank’s profitability was boosted by a sharp drop in provisions to Rs 96.16 crore, compared to the Rs 890.70 crore reported a year ago, and the Rs 2,554.28 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The high provision number for October-December 2025 was due to the Rs 1,283 crore that the bank was directed to make by the Reserve Bank of India due to violations in its priority-sector agricultural lending portfolio.