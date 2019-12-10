‘Q3FY20: Growth in rural farm wages falls to four-quarter low’

Rural agri wages — a significant proxy for consumption demand — had grown at 5.4 per cent in Q2FY20, 6.1 per cent in Q1FY20, 4.7 per cent in Q4FY19 and 3.1 per cent in Q3FY19. Rural agri wages — a significant proxy for consumption demand — had grown at 5.4 per cent in Q2FY20, 6.1 per cent in Q1FY20, 4.7 per cent in Q4FY19 and 3.1 per cent in Q3FY19.

Wage growth for rural agricultural labourers slipped to a four-quarter low of 4 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal, a Nomura report has said, in what could cement the perception that a revival of the demand in the economy is getting delayed.

The rural agriculture wage growth fell sharply from 5 per cent in July to apparently negative territory in September, ahead of the Diwali season. Rural agri wages — a significant proxy for consumption demand — had grown at 5.4 per cent in Q2FY20, 6.1 per cent in Q1FY20, 4.7 per cent in Q4FY19 and 3.1 per cent in Q3FY19.

Stating that consumption demand was still in the red, Nomura said, “Among less cyclical indicators, diesel consumption and rural wages continue to disappoint, suggesting endemic weakness persisting in urban and rural segments.” It added that data on investment demand remained lacklustre too, with all indicators significantly worse in October.

While a further deterioration was seen in railway traffic on a net tonne/km basis — the annual growth in this segment plunged from 0.9 per cent in Q2FY20 to (-)7 per cent in Q3 — the volatile public capex slowed sharply. “After 2016, there has been hardly any growth in rural wages. So, it’s a picture of stagnant rural wages,” former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen said. —FE

