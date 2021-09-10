scorecardresearch
‘Q1 growth reaffirms V-shaped recovery’

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 10, 2021 2:13:16 am
Finance minister, Finance ministry, Nirmala sitharaman, PMJDY, Indian express, indian express newsFinance MInister Nirmala Sitharaman (File)

The V-shaped recovery in the first quarter of the current fiscal, despite the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, is a testimony to India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals, according to the Finance Ministry.

In its latest Monthly Economic Review, the Ministry expressed concern over high incidence of Covid cases in Kerala and Maharashtra and underlined the need for strengthening pandemic control in the two states. The economy grew 20.1 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year reaffirming, “India’s resilient V-shaped recovery despite an intense second wave,” it said.

