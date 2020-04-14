PV sales falls by over 50% in March amidst lockdown; bleak outlook for April too

Total sales across all categories declined by 44.95 per cent last month to 10,50,367 units as against 19,08,097 units in March 2019. Total sales across all categories declined by 44.95 per cent last month to 10,50,367 units as against 19,08,097 units in March 2019.

As the country entered into a lockdown in the last week of March on account of spread of coronavirus and leading passenger vehicle (PV) manufacturers closed production from March 22, the auto industry witnessed its biggest dip in sales in at least two decades. If domestic PV sales fell 51 per cent in March, the commercial vehicle (CV) sales fell sharply by 88 per cent.

Industry insiders, however, say that April will be worse for the industry as there has been zero sale this month till date, and even if production were to start on account of any relaxation in the lockdown norms, “we don’t know if vehicles could be transported and showrooms would open,” said a senior official with a leading automobile manufacturer.

According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), PV sales last month fell to 1,43,014 units compared to 2,91,861 units in March 2019. Similarly, the CV sales stood at 13,027 units in March as against 1,09,022 units in the corresponding period last year.

While two-wheeler sales fell 39.8 per cent in March to 8,66,849 units, sales of three-wheelers also declined by 58 per cent to 27,608 units.

Total sales across all categories declined by 44.95 per cent last month to 10,50,367 units as against 19,08,097 units in March 2019.

“… March 2020 was one of the most challenging months for the auto sector as the 21-day lockdown resulted in bringing the production and sales of vehicles to a standstill in the last week,” SIAM president Rajan Wadhera said.

As revenues took severe hit, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) struggled to meet fixed cost and working capital requirements, he added. “As per our estimates, the auto industry is losing Rs 2,300 crore in production turnover for every day of closure,” Wadhera said. He added that the industry is engaged in a dialogue with the Centre on policy measures that could minimise the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian economy and especially the domestic automobile industry.

“There would be challenges on the supply side, demand side and also on the issue of availability of finance, which would all need to be addressed to bring back growth in the sector,” Wadhera noted.

In the last financial year (April 1, 2019- March 31, 2020), PV sales saw a decline of 17.82 per cent to 27,75,679 units as compared with 33,77,389 units in the preceding fiscal.

Similarly, CV sales declined by 28.75 per cent to 7,17,688 units in 2019-20 compared to 10,07,311 units in FY19.

Two-wheeler sales also fell by 17.76 per cent to 1,74,17,616 units in last fiscal as against 2,11,79,847 units in 2018-19.

Total sales across categories last fiscal declined by 17.96 per cent to 2,15,48,494 units as against 2,62,66,179 units in the preceding fiscal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.