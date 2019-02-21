Pulwama attack spooks markets: FPIs pull out Rs 6,200 crore

CONCERNS over heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Pulwama last week seem to have spooked foreign portfolio investors as they pulled out a net of Rs 6,191 crore from Indian equity and debt markets over the three trading days following the terror attack on Thursday. It has, on the other hand, induced investors into investing into gold, which has seen a 2 per cent rise in price during the same period.

The sharp outflow over the last three trading sessions contrasts a strong inflow of funds since the budget announcement on February 1, 2019, as FPIs had invested a net of Rs 5,608 crore between February 1 and 14, 2019.

Market participants feel that there is a growing concern among investors and FPIs may be pulling out investments that were meant for the short term.

“There is definitely some concern and a sense of fear in the market and FPIs are pulling out some of their investments,” said CJ George, MD, Geojit Financial Services.

Raamdeo Agrawal, co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services too said that the recent development has impacted investor sentiment. “While FPIs have generally been bullish on the Indian markets, the recent geopolitical development following the Pulwama terror attack has impacted investor sentiment,” said Agrawal.

The FPI pullout had some impact on the markets and accentuated the fall in a market that had already lost over 3 per cent in the five trading sessions before the February 14 attack.

The benchmark Sensex at the BSE has lost 1.5 per cent between February 15 and 19. Even the KSE 100 index at Karachi Stock Exchange in Pakistan fell 1.4 per cent in the same period. On Wednesday, however, both the Sensex and KSE 100 were up 1.1 per cent and 0.85 per cent respectively, in line with the rise in Asian and European markets.

Explained Indo-Pak tension, poll uncertainty Geopolitical concerns play a big role in investment decisions of foreign portfolio investors. The India-Pak war of words has rattled them. There is also concern over uncertainty around the outcome of general elections. Market participants feel that FPIs would come back once these issues settle down as the domestic fundamentals remain intact.

Even as FPIs pulled out nearly Rs 6,200 crore from the Indian equity and debt markets in three days, the DIIs pumped in a net of Rs 4,352 crore in Indian equities providing a much needed support, thereby arresting the quantum of fall.

In another indication of the growing concern in the markets, investors seem to be taking refuge in gold and as a result gold prices have seen a notable uptick over the last few days.

Gold, which is considered a safe haven, saw its prices rise over the last three days. While the prices of gold stood at Rs 34,000 per 10 grams in Delhi on February 14, they rose by 2 per cent or Rs 680 per 10 grams to close at Rs 34,680 on Tuesday.