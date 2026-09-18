Parliamentary panel seeks railways’ response on CAG report flagging deficient passenger amenities

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has sought railways’ response on a CAG report highlighting persistent and widespread deficiencies in passenger amenities and sanitation at railway stations, and has also asked for justification for project delays and budget underutilisation.

The August 13 report by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India revealed concerning findings for passengers, including the presence of E. coli bacteria in drinking water, the lack of basic amenities at over 89% of stations, and delays and underutilisation of budgets allocated for passenger facility works.

The house panel on Thursday asked Central and Western Railway to provide written replies to its 18-point questions ahead of an informal discussion with officials in Mumbai on September 23.