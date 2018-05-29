Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
PSUs may soon be able to share infrastructure, training facilities via portal

A committee comprising of chief executives from central PSUs including BHEL, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Indian Oil Corporation, NTPC, SAIL and ONGC will finalise the broad framework of the proposed portal -- Infraa-S.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2018 9:28:08 pm
A committee comprising of chief executives from central PSUs including BHEL, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Indian Oil Corporation, NTPC, SAIL and ONGC will finalise the broad framework of the proposed portal. (File)
Central PSUs may soon be able to share infrastructure, equipment and training facilities among themselves through a portal, for which the government has set up a panel to develop a broad framework within the next three months. A committee comprising of chief executives from central PSUs including BHEL, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Indian Oil Corporation, NTPC, SAIL and ONGC will finalise the broad framework of the proposed portal — Infraa-S.

The outcomes of deliberations of the committee will be included in the action plan/roadmap to be prepared for presentation to the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month gave a 100-day deadline to the heads of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to come out with a roadmap with “measurable targets” for strengthening state-owned companies and promoting development activities while chairing the CPSE Conclave.

“As the proposed portal will be populated and utilised among CPSEs, it would be appropriate that a CPSE or consortium of CPSEs undertake the task of developing and maintaining the proposed portal,” the Department of Public Enterprises said in an office memorandum. The first meeting of the committee will be held under the chairmanship of Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises on June 12.

