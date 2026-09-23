PSU banks to remain open on Sunday ahead of 3-day strike from September 28

Public sector banks and regional rural banks will function as normal on September 27, Sunday ahead of the three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

The Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Wednesday that the decision was being taken to ensure “genuine banking needs” of the public are not hindered for an extended period, with the strike lasting from September 28 to September 30.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its approval for all bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches, and currency chests to remain “fully operational” on Sunday, the ministry said.

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“The Government and bank managements have appealed to unions to defer the proposed strike, and have also taken measures to ensure that essential banking services continue un-interrupted,” it added.