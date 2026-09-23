PSU banks to remain open on Sunday ahead of 3-day strike from September 28

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 23, 2026 01:59 PM IST
Public sector banks and regional rural banks will function as normal on September 27, Sunday ahead of the three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).
The Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Wednesday that the decision was being taken to ensure “genuine banking needs” of the public are not hindered for an extended period, with the strike lasting from September 28 to September 30.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its approval for all bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches, and currency chests to remain “fully operational” on Sunday, the ministry said.
“The Government and bank managements have appealed to unions to defer the proposed strike, and have also taken measures to ensure that essential banking services continue un-interrupted,” it added.
The three-day strike comes amid demands to implement a five-day working week for banks. In a letter dated September 22, the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation said there had been no response to this demand “which was agreed and signed in March, 2024 under the last wage revision settlement”.
“From UFBU we expressed our strong resentment and protest against the various measures being taken by managements and other authorities to intimidate employees and officers, particularly scale IV and above officers and Probationary officers, not to join the strike which is clear case of Unfair Labour Practice under Sec. 84 of the Industrial Relations Code. We pointed out that such threats, coercions and pressures will only prove counterproductive and hence such attempts are avoidable,” the letter further said.
Currently, bank branches are open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of every month.
The UFBU says it represents 90% of the banking workforce.
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The letter came after a conciliation meeting conducted by the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner – attended by representatives from UFBU, the Indian Banks’ Association, the finance ministry’s Department of Financial Services, and bank management – did not lead to a solution. The aforementioned letter said it was mentioned at the meeting that ‘5 days banking’ is being considered by the government.