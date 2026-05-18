UK’s Prudential bets on India’s insurance market; to buy 75% stake in Bharti Life for ₹3,500 cr

UK-based Prudential plc will acquire a 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance Company Ltd for an initial cash consideration of Rs 3,500 crore ($389 million). The deal, announced on Sunday, also includes a potential additional payout of up to Rs 700 crore linked to the fulfilment of certain conditions.

The acquisition marks a major strategic expansion into India’s fast-growing insurance sector for the Asia- and Africa-focused insurance giant. It will grant Prudential management and operational control of Bharti Life, deepening its footprint in a market where it already holds a 22% stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and 35% in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Following the acquisition, Prudential’s India operations will comprise majority-owned Bharti Life Insurance Company and Prudential HCL Health Insurance along with minority holdings in ICICI Prudential Life and ICICI Prudential Asset Management.

However, Prudential said regulatory approvals for the Bharti Life transaction are expected to require it to reduce its stake in ICICI Prudential Life to below 10%. The company said it is engaging with regulators and will seek an appropriate timeframe for the divestment process while protecting shareholder interests.

Separately, Prudential said it continues to await approvals for its standalone health insurance venture in India, with operations expected to commence during 2026.

The insurer said the acquisition will be funded entirely from existing resources and is expected to generate long-term strategic and financial benefits. Prudential indicated that part of the proceeds from any future sale of its ICICI Prudential Life stake may be used to support expansion of its India business, while the remaining capital would strengthen the group’s free surplus position.

Prudential plc Chief Executive Officer Anil Wadhwani described India as a strategically important market for the group and said the acquisition combines Prudential’s nearly 180 years of insurance expertise with Bharti’s local reach and distribution capabilities.

Story continues below this ad

“India is a strategically important and exciting market for Prudential. By acquiring a controlling stake in Bharti Life, we are bringing together Prudential’s nearly 180 years of global insurance expertise and Bharti’s strong and growing local presence to serve the savings and protection needs of Indian consumers,” Wadhwani said.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, said, “We are delighted to welcome Prudential Plc as the controlling shareholder of Bharti Life, further accelerating its growth trajectory. Prudential’s experience and global scale, combined with Bharti’s strong track record, create a formidable alliance to tap into the immense potential of India’s life insurance sector.”

The company said the acquisition is aligned with India’s “Insurance for All by 2047” objective and would help expand access to savings, life and health protection products in a market where insurance penetration remains relatively low despite strong economic growth and favourable demographics.

Prudential said Bharti Life would seek strategic distribution arrangements with Bharti Airtel and 360 ONE Asset Management as part of the transaction. The insurer also expects to work closely with businesses within the Bharti group to expand its customer reach.

Story continues below this ad

Industry analysts said the transaction reflects increasing global interest in India’s insurance sector, which is witnessing rapid growth driven by rising incomes, financial awareness and under-penetration of life and health insurance products.

Prudential said it maintains a strong balance sheet, with holding company cash and short-term investments of $4.3 billion as of December 31, 2025. The company reported a leverage ratio of 13% and a free surplus ratio of 211%.

The company also reiterated that the proposed acquisition would not affect its previously announced plan to return $7 billion to shareholders between 2024 and 2027