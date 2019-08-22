Proposal to raise minimum public holding: SEBI to do more ‘homework’

The Sebi on Wednesday said it needs to do more homework before the government’s Budget proposal to raise the minimum public shareholding to 35 per cent from 25 per cent is taken up for implementation.

“We have shared our views with the government. Our views are that liquidity is good, but there are some aspects that need to be examined further as to what is the right level to mandate it,” Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said.

He said based on the BSE and NSE data, currently, on an average the public shareholding is around 50 per cent. He also said about 45 per cent of the listed PSUs are yet to meet the 25 per cent requirement, and they have been given time till August 2020 to achieve it.

“What will be the short-term, long-term implications of it, which are the companies, how much amount will come to the market. Also, the IPO market is not doing very well. All these issues need consideration and examination. For the time being, we will say that we will examine all those issues,” Tyagi said.