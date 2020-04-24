Prolonged Covid-19 lockdown: Growth may contract by 0.9%, says CII

In the baseline scenario, GDP is expected to grow at 0.6 per cent on an annual basis as economic activity is likely to remain constrained due to continuing restrictions on free movement of goods and people beyond the lockdown period, CII said. (File) In the baseline scenario, GDP is expected to grow at 0.6 per cent on an annual basis as economic activity is likely to remain constrained due to continuing restrictions on free movement of goods and people beyond the lockdown period, CII said. (File)

Corporate India has expressed fears that the GDP will contract by 0.9 per cent in FY21 if the coronavirus outbreak gets prolonged and the lockdown continues for a long period. “In case of a more prolonged outbreak, where the restrictions in existing hot-spot regions get extended, while new regions are identified as ‘hot-spots’ leading to intermittent stop and start in economic activity, GDP is likely to decline by -0.9 per cent,” the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said.

On Thursday, Fitch Ratings also cut India’s growth projection to 0.8 per cent in 2020-21, saying an unparalleled global recession was underway due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and resultant lockdowns.

In the baseline scenario, GDP is expected to grow at 0.6 per cent on an annual basis as economic activity is likely to remain constrained due to continuing restrictions on free movement of goods and people beyond the lockdown period, CII said. “This will lead to disruption in supply chains, slow pick-up in investment activity, labour shortages in the short-run and muted consumption demand on account of reduced household incomes,” it said.

In the optimistic scenario, which envisages a faster pick-up post the lockdown period, GDP is projected to register a growth of 1.5 per cent at best, it said.

“Given the extent of the damage to the economy from the disruption to business, the GDP growth in FY21 will likely be the lowest in many decades,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII. “The economic costs of the lockdown are rising each passing day with the impact being felt across sectors. The situation requires immediate, across the board intervention from the government,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.