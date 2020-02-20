Project that pairs 20 best Smart Cities with 20 bottom ones starts today

As per MoHUA officials, the cities have been paired based on a certain criteria; for instance, coastal towns, state capitals, industrial hubs, hilly terrain or educational destinations are paired up with each other. As per MoHUA officials, the cities have been paired based on a certain criteria; for instance, coastal towns, state capitals, industrial hubs, hilly terrain or educational destinations are paired up with each other.

Organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the 100-day sister cities challenge — which pairs the 20 best performing Smart Cities with the 20 bottom ones in implementing projects under the mission — will commence Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi constituency, currently ranked 14th, will be paired up with Amritsar as both attract religious tourists. As per MoHUA officials, the cities have been paired based on a certain criteria; for instance, coastal towns, state capitals, industrial hubs, hilly terrain or educational destinations are paired up with each other.

Officials said the sister cities will have a joint meeting once every 30 days (via video conferencing), and at least once in the 100-day period “the teams of sister cities would visit the city and understand the Smart Cities projects under implementation and completion.” Technical drawings and financial studies including DPRs, feasibility reports and impact assessment reports will be shared amongst the two cities.

“The internal rankings of the cities is drawn up every Friday in the Ministry based on performance (80 per cent) and utilisation of funds (20 per cent),” Vikash Chandra, an advisor with Deloitte that oversees this challenge, told The Indian Express.

