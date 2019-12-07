Progressive Investors Summit 2019: UAE hails ease of doing business in Punjab

UAE Ambassador to India Dr Ahmed AR AlBanna with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on the sidelines of the PPIS-2019 in Mohali, Friday. (Express Photo) UAE Ambassador to India Dr Ahmed AR AlBanna with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on the sidelines of the PPIS-2019 in Mohali, Friday. (Express Photo)

The ease of doing business in Punjab is real and not just on paper. This was the common sentiment by leading businessmen, the UAE Ambassador and the UAE commercial Attache to India (Minister Plenipotentiary) during a panel discussion here as part of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit-2019 Friday.

They said that the trading links between India and UAE existed since long, and UAE was the third largest business partner of India, with “Punjab having the most obvious hunger to attract investment”.

Speaking on the occasion, UAE commercial Attache to India (Minister Plenipotentiary), Ahmad Sultan Al Falahi talked about the transformation in the industrial policies in Punjab. He said that “the growing Indo-UAE economic and commercial relations contribute valuable stability and strength to bilateral relationship between the two countries”.

During the keynote session, Dr Ahmed ALBanna, UAE Ambassador to India, talked about the relationship between the two countries and the scope of employment and doing business in UAE.

B S Kohli, Advisor of Punjab Bureau of Investment and Promotion, who was moderator during the panel discussion, said that UAE enjoyed a broad and comprehensive economic relationship with India, based on mutual interest. “UAE is one of the major export destinations for Punjab. It is the top importer of textiles and textile articles from Punjab also a significant importer of food products from the state,” he said.

Former Indian Ambassador to UAE, Navdeep Suri said that collaborations with UAE were of supreme importance for Punjab, as UAE looked for food security and Punjab has the potential to be a leading contributor to it.

Ravneet Gill, Business Head, Emaar India, said that Emaar, a real estate company of UAE, had already setup a major township in Punjab. “It is now looking for opportunities in the food processing sector in state,” he said.

Sharafuddin Sharaf, Vice Chairman of Sharaf Group, said that his company was establishing a multi modal logistics hub in Ludhiana and he was also looking forward to investing more in the state. His company offers freight forwarding, container handling, logistics and warehousing services.

