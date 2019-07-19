Procedure for despatch centres: Govt ‘aiming to make states accountable’

The government aims to make states accountable for the financial condition of their electricity distribution companies (discoms) through its latest rules enforcing a mandate of bank guarantees for access to power, according to senior government officials close to the development. They expect the move, which causes an imminent threat of power cuts in several states if discoms are unable to provide such payment security come August 1, will trigger a long-needed turnaround in operations in this sector.

At the same time, some analysts believe the move may disrput power supply as several state-owned discoms are in debt due to infrequent hikes in electricity tariffs, high expenses and irregular subsidy disbursal.

The Power Ministry on Wednesday notified procedures for load despatch centres (LDCs) providing power to discoms to follow, so as to ensure that a payment security mechanism is implemented under power purchase agreements (PPAs) with generators. These procedures direct LDCs to withhold access to power to discoms in the event that discoms are unable to provide a letter of credit (LC) or advance payment for the desired amount of power they require from generating stations.

“What we are looking at is the financial sustainability of the power sector, where every player is financially healthy. Right now, power generators and transmission people are not getting paid for their services,” a senior official told The Indian Express.

“The state’s machinery must work together to make this sector viable instead of promoting non-economic measures without the financial support to back them,” the official added, requesting anonymity.

The procedures follow an earlier order on June 28 directing LDCs to ensure that provisions under these PPAs are implemented “strictly” to ensure that generators can continue to operate efficiently.

They also come in the back of several southern states reportedly seeking an extension from the Ministry on implementation of the order and raising concerns that they were financially unable to open such guarantees. It is not clear whether these states will initiate separate negotiations with the Centre over these procedures.

“Discoms have to bring in efficiencies,” said the official cited earlier, adding that a “do or die” situation like this is expected to drive them to make more efforts to become sustainable and efficient. Financial woes of discoms have been a long-standing issue and extensions would not help bring about improvements, said the official.

However, according to analysts, the latest move may disrupt power supply in different states if followed to the letter, as they are in debt due to infrequent hikes in electricity tariffs, high expenses and irregular subsidy disbursal.

“The sector does not have enough cash flow to support LC in the short term. Also, issues of disputes in generator invoices remain due to contractual and regulatory issues,” said Sambitosh Mohapatra, partner, PwC India-Power and Utilities.

“This move requires discoms to have liquidity, and state governments need to give subsidies on a monthly basis instead of tranches of payments given out once in six months or a year,” said Divya Charen C, senior analyst, India Ratings and Research.

Discoms are required to pay generators every two months.