‘Pro-poor, fiscally prudent’: Arun Jaitley hails Piyush Goyal’s interim Budget

Calling the interim Budget as “pro-poor” and “fiscally prudent”, Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday heaped praise on Piyush Goyal for delivering the Narendra Modi-led government’s last budget ahead of the general elections.

Goyal, the interim finance minister, presented the Budget 2019-20 in absence of Jaitley, who is undergoing treatment in New York. “The Budget is unquestionably Pro-Growth, Fiscally prudent, Pro-Farmer, Pro-Poor and strengthens the purchasing power of the Indian Middle Class,” Jaitley said in a series of tweets.

With the government doling out tax sops to middle class including doubling of income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh among other things, Jaitley said the “Budget expands spending while pragmatically sticking to fiscal prudence” and added that the NDA government has given significant relief to the Middle Class in every Budget between 2014-19.

My compliments to Shri Piyush Goyal for delivering an excellent Budget. The Budget furthers the agenda of the Government headed by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to comprehensively address the challenges of the economy. @PiyushGoyal — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 1, 2019

The union minister also noted that interim Budgets are also an opportunity for the government of the day to introspect their performance of the past five years and place its facts before the people.

Reaching out to a large electorate ahead of the elections, the Modi government also announced a cash dole for small farmers and a mega pension scheme for the unorganised sector.

Goyal said Rs 6,000 per year cash support will be given to small and marginal farmers that will cost the exchequer Rs 75,000 crore annually, in a bid to provide relief to the distressed farm sector.