Private vehicles sales jump 17% in Sept qtr on demand for private vehicles

In case of two-wheelers, the industry sold 18.49 lakh units in September, which was 11.6 per cent more than that in September 2019. (File/Representational)

Helped by demand for private vehicles post-lockdown in August and September, the passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segment eclipsed the domestic sales in July-September quarter, with PV sales growing 17 per cent and two-wheeler sales marginally up by 0.17 per cent over that in the same quarter last year.

On the other hand, in an indication of continued weakness in industrial activity and its impact on logistics, the commercial vehicle and the three-wheeler segment reported much weaker sales number during the quarter. While the medium & heavy commercial vehicles segment reported 48.8 per cent decline in sales during the quarter, LCVs (-20 per cent) and three-wheelers reported a 74.6 per cent decline in sales during the quarter over that in the corresponding period last year.

According to data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the domestic sales across all categories of vehicles in the quarter ended September 2020 stood at 55.96 lakh units, down 0.98 per cent from that of 56.51 lakh units in the corresponding quarter last year. In case of two-wheelers, the industry sold 18.49 lakh units in September, which was 11.6 per cent more than that in September 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd