Private players seek ‘green energy’ status for N-power to raise funds

Private players are seeking green energy status for nuclear power to enable access to green bonds, green loans and blended financing for nuclear projects.

During a stakeholder consultation by NITI Aayog, they also sought review of existing green finance frameworks, including the Ministry of Finance’s Sovereign Green Bond Framework, the RBI’s framework for acceptance of green deposits and SEBI’s framework for green debt securities.

“Currently for example Ministry of Finance sovereign green bond framework does not include the nuclear energy and there was a suggestion from many of the industry participants to review these frameworks…..whether it is the Ministry of Finance sovereign green energy bond framework or RBI’s framework for acceptance of green deposits or even SEBI’s green debt securities framework. So I think there is a need for review of these frameworks to allow access to green bonds and green loans and blended financing schemes,” Abhay Karandikar, member NITI Aayog said during the inaugural session of POWERGEN India’s Nuclear X event.