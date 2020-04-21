Private PF Trusts disburse Rs 481.63 crore to 40,826 staff as non-refundable advance

On April 16, the EPFO had said that 3.31 lakh claims had been processed and an amount of Rs 946.49 crore was disbursed under the facility which was launched last month as part of the government’s financial package to counter the COVID-19 outbreak. (File Photo) On April 16, the EPFO had said that 3.31 lakh claims had been processed and an amount of Rs 946.49 crore was disbursed under the facility which was launched last month as part of the government’s financial package to counter the COVID-19 outbreak. (File Photo)

A total of Rs 481.63 crore has been withdrawn by 40,826 employees of companies running their own provident funds under the non-refundable advance facility from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

NLC India, Tata Consultancy Services, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, NTPC and HCL are among the top 10 exempted establishments or companies having their own provident fund trusts that have recorded the highest withdrawals under the provision that allows withdrawals exceeding the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75 per cent of the member’s EPF account amount, whichever is less, in the wake of outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the total Rs 481.63 crore disbursed to these subscribers of private provident fund or exempted establishments, 68 per cent has been withdrawn by these ten companies: NLC India (Rs 84.44 crore), TCS, Mumbai (Rs 43.34 crore), Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (Rs 40.99 crore), NTPC, Delhi (Rs 28.74 crore), HCL, Gurugram (Rs 27.14 crore), Power Grid, Delhi (Rs 26.17 crore), ONGC, Dehradun (Rs 24.17 crore), BHEL, RC Puram (Rs 22.22 crore), BHEL, Bhopal (Rs 16.42 crore), HPCL, Mumbai (Rs 14.33 crore).

Exempted establishments have exemption from filing EPF returns with the EPFO and manage their employees EPF account as well as funds. On April 16, the EPFO had said that 3.31 lakh claims had been processed and an amount of Rs 946.49 crore was disbursed under the facility which was launched last month as part of the government’s financial package to counter the COVID-19 outbreak.

