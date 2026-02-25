Private corporate business sector net profit decelerates to 5.2% in Q3 FY26: RBI data

On the expenditure front, staff costs of manufacturing and IT companies rose at a higher pace to 12.4% and 6.6%, respectively, during Q3 FY26, the data shows. (File photo)

Private non-financial companies’ net profits grew at a slower pace of 5.2% in the quarter ended December 2025, compared to a growth of 11.8% in the year-ago period, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

In Q2 FY26, net profits of these companies expanded by 1.5%. The data also showed that private non-financial companies clocked a double-digit sales growth of 10.1% in Q3 FY26, following eleven quarters of single-digit growth.

This acceleration in sales growth was mainly led by substantial improvement in sales of the manufacturing sector, the RBI data on the performance of the private corporate business sector during the third quarter of FY26 showed. The analysis is based on the quarterly financial results of 3,188 listed non-government non-financial companies.