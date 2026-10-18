Private banks post good Q2 profit growth, asset quality improves

India’s three leading private sector lenders — HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank — reported higher profits for the July-September quarter, with improved asset quality providing a boost amid mixed trends in lending margins and treasury income. All the three banks reported an improvement in asset quality, with bad-loan ratios declining, signalling better control over credit risks despite continuing pressure on profitability metrics at some lenders.

HDFC Bank Q2 profit rises 4.7%

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, on Saturday reported a 4.7% rise in standalone net profit at Rs 19,510 crore in the July-September quarter as against Rs 18,641 crore a year ago.

The bank’s total income increased to Rs 97,258 crore from Rs 91,040 crore a year earlier. Provisions and contingencies edged up to Rs 3,573.62 crore from Rs 3,500 crore in the year-ago quarter. The bank said profit after tax, excluding treasury performance, grew 12.6% year-on-year.