scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Private 5G: DoT invites companies for study

Enterprises with a net-worth of at least Rs 100 crore who are willing to set up CNPNs by obtaining spectrum directly from the government can send their inputs for the demand study until September 9.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 1:48:52 am
These networks are typically set up by an enterprise or organisation like factories for their private use and are not accessible to the general public. (Image Source: Pixabay)

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has invited stakeholders to participate in a demand study for direct assignment of spectrum for setting up captive non-public networks (CNPNs), also known as private 5G networks.

Enterprises with a net-worth of at least Rs 100 crore who are willing to set up CNPNs by obtaining spectrum directly from the government can send their inputs for the demand study until September 9, the DoT said in a notification Wednesday. These networks are typically set up by an enterprise or organisation like factories for their private use and are not accessible to the general public.

The DoT had issued ‘Guidelines for Captive Non-Public Network license’ in June with an aim to set up a regulatory framework for CNPNs.

The norms call for enterprises wanting to obtain spectrum directly from the government to take a 10-year renewable licence, for which the government won’t charge any licence fee.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...Premium
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?Premium
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...Premium
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...

An applicant will have to pay a one-time non-refundable application processing fee of Rs 50,000 and the licensee will be required to follow stipulated network security norms regarding procurement of telecom equipment from trusted sources.

Eligible enterprises are required to submit details including ownership, net worth, requirement of spectrum in various bands, among other things. The Department has clarified that participation in this demand study will not entitle the enterprises any claim for spectrum assignment.

In its June guidelines, the DoT had said that enterprises setting up CNPNs will have to ensure that there is no interference caused to any public network or any other licensed user of spectrum. On the scope of the CNPN licence for enterprises, the DoT said such a licensee may establish indoor or within premise isolated captive non-public network for own use within the areas of operation of licence.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 01:48:52 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

4

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

5

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

Featured Stories

NDA shrinking
NDA shrinking
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

Premium
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
Explained

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Premium
RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement