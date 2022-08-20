Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

In what raises questions of privacy over commercial use of railway passenger data, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has chalked up plans to monetise its bank of passenger data for doing business with government and private entities.
IRCTC, the ticket booking arm of the Indian Railways, has floated a tender to empanel a consulting firm to prepare a road map to monetise the data. As per a PTI report, the tender may be withdrawn over privacy concerns given that a data protection Bill has not been finalised. However, at the time of publishing, the tender was still live on IRCTC’s website.
According to the tender, customer data that could potentially be monetised includes passengers’ name, age, mobile number, gender, email address, payment mode, “login/password”, among other things. The selected consultant will also have to segregate monetisable data, identify its market potential and prepare a final roadmap for the monetisation of this data. The Economic Survey 2021-22 noted that in FY21, Indian Railways carried 1.23 billion tonnes of freight and 1.25 billion passengers.
“IRCTC is a reservoir of huge amounts of digital data which opens several opportunities for IRCTC for monetisation. IRCTC wishes to leverage its data assets and market position to drive strong growth in revenues,” the Corporation said in the tender. “IRCTC envisages a revenue generation potential of Rs 1,000 crore through monetisation of its digital assets. IRCTC wishes to engage a consulting firm to help in identification, design, and development and roll-out of data monetisation opportunities.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Incidentally, the tender document says that the selected consultant should prepare the monetisation roadmap keeping in mind the “current Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018” along with other laws like the Information Technology Act, 2000 and EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
It is to be noted that India currently has no data protection rules and a draft Bill was recently withdrawn by the government from Parliament.
The data protection Bill that IRCTC has mentioned in the tender document is not even the latest version of the Bill that was withdrawn. The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) did not respond to a query asking the potential privacy risks of IRCTC’s proposal.
The proposal has drawn the ire of privacy activists who have complained that IRCTC is looking to monetise passengers’ data in the absence of a privacy framework in the country. In a statement, Delhi-based digital rights group Internet Freedom Foundation said, “IRCTC, a government-controlled monopoly, must not prioritise perverse commercial interests over the rights and interests of citizens. And given the recent withdrawal of the Data Protection Bill, 2021, such monetisation becomes even more concerning”. It added that a “profit maximisation goal” will result in “greater incentives for data collection, violating principles of data minimisation and purpose limitation”.
Alerting the stock exchanges of its monetisation plan, IRCTC said that as a commercial entity, it explores business opportunities for new areas. “As other business tenders, this tender has also been floated merely to appoint a consultant,” it said, adding that “The consultant will guide IRCTC and the Indian Railways on monetisation activities and advise on monetisation value of digital assets … Further, being a government company, it is a regular practice to float tenders.”
The Indian Railways has previously explored monetising the vast amount of data it collects. In 2016, then Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu had said that the organisation was exploring the possibility of monetising its data, software and some of the free services provided by Indian Railways, such as PNR enquiry.
In the past, there have been efforts to monetise government data, at least two of which have been scrapped over privacy issues. In 2020, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways scrapped its Bulk Data Sharing Policy, under which it used to sell vehicle registration data (Vahan) and driving licence data (Sarathi) to private and public entities. The policy was scrapped over potential misuse of personal information and privacy issues.
More recently, the MeitY had floated a draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy that proposed that data collected by the Centre that has “undergone value addition” can be sold in the open market for an “appropriate price”. This draft was withdrawn after it faced severe criticism over its proposal to monetise government data.
Delhi health, education talk of world, so Centre out to stop it: Kejriwal
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Political links in Goa land grab cases under SIT scanner, says IGP
October 2021 violence: Farmers throng Lakhimpur Kheri on 2nd day of protest
Professor resigned on her own, no question of forcing: St Xavier’s V-C
Booked in ‘molestation’ case, Aligarh railway station superintendent denies charge
Shravasti private school teacher held over student’s death
Ballia to get medical college, freedom fighter memorial: CM
Rajasthan: Six killed, 20 hurt in road accident; PM expresses grief
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
African swine fever in Patiala pigs, Punjab declared ‘controlled area’
Punjab HC issues notice to NHAI, others for charging toll without completing work
Delhi: 12 IAS officers shifted
Key bureaucrats find mention in FIR