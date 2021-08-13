PM Modi launches Vehicle Scrappage Policy, says it will promote a circular economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the much-awaited National Vehicle Scrappage Policy and said that it will help in phasing out the unfit and polluting vehicles across the country and promote a circular economy.

Speaking at the Investor Summit in Gujarat through a video conference, the prime minister said that the new policy will provide a new identity to the mobility and auto sector in India.

The summit was held to invite and promote investments for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program.

He noted that the launch of the Vehicle Scrappage Policy today is a significant milestone in India’s development journey and added that the Investor Summit in Gujarat for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure will open a new range of possibilities.

“I would request our youth and start-ups to join this programme,” he said.

Explaining the concept of circular economy, Modi said that it is an economy where the products are designed for durability, reuse and recyclability.

Vehicle scrapping will help phase out unfit & polluting vehicles in an environment friendly manner. Our aim is to create a viable #circulareconomy & bring value for all stakeholders while being environmentally responsible. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2021

The prime minister said that this policy will play a major role in phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles from the roads in a scientific and eco-friendly manner and it will be modernising the vehicular population on our city roads.

Modi said that India should work for “clean, congestion free and convenient mobility” in the 21st century and the policy will play a key role in “Waste to Wealth” program. He also said that this will also help in reducing pollution in the cities.