40 per cent of electricity generation target from non-fossil fuel by 2030 in India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that in order to meet the energy needs, India is targeting 40 per cent of its electricity generation from non-fossil fuel by 2030. He said that along with solar and wind power, the country is also working on B3 (Biomass-Biofuel-Bioenergy) to replace the reliance on polluting coal.

“For the last 150-200 years, the human race has been dependent on underground resources to fulfil its energy needs. Nature has always protested against this, even today, and we all can see clearly,” he said at the first assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in New Delhi. But for a secure future, resources available above the ground like solar and wind energy need to be harnessed, he added.

Speaking at the first Assembly of the ISA on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Modi said that he saw the 121-country International Solar Alliance as the future OPEC for meeting energy needs of the world. Oil cartel OPEC led by Saudi Arabia currently meets close to half of the world’s oil needs, PTI reported.

The prime minister said the solar power will play the same role that oil wells have played over the past few decades in meeting global energy needs.

Asserting that India wants to bring all UN members on board of ISA, he stated that the focus must be on renewable sources for meeting energy needs. He said that the effect of an increased use of renewable energy can be seen in India today. “To meet the guidelines of Paris agreement, we have already started working on the action plan for deployment of renewable energy,” he said.

