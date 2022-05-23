Price hikes help India Inc fight margin pressure

Despite the inflation in inputs, India Inc seems to have managed to protect its margins reasonably well by passing on the costs to consumers. Not all companies have been able to take price hikes to offset the entire increase in costs, but aggregate numbers for Q4FY22 show they have covered some ground.

For a universe of 927 companies (excluding banks and financials), operating profit margins contracted by only 50 basis points year-on-year to 16.37 per cent, in the three months to March. Consequently, the operating profit went up by a good 20 per cent y-o-y and the net profits by a handsome 34 per cent.

Management commentary suggests companies plan to either raise prices further or offer smaller volumes for the same price to protect margins. By a rough reckoning, prices have been raised by 5-15 per cent for consumer staples, 10-12 per cent for durables, around 10 per cent for automobiles, 5-15 per cent for residential properties and around 5-8 per cent at fast food eateries. By passing on the cost increases, companies have managed to grow their top lines despite, in many cases, selling smaller volumes. For the sample of 927 firms, net sales in Q4FY22 rose 24.2 per cent y-o-y.

Hindustan Unilever, for instance, has upped prices by about 10 per cent, enabling it to report a revenue growth of 11 per cent y-o-y in Q4FY22 despite volumes staying flat. Despite a 9 per cent y-o-y drop in volumes, Eicher Motors posted a revenue growth of 9 per cent y-o-y, thanks to a 21 per cent y-o-y increase in the average selling prices (ASPs).

While profitability may have been under some pressure, the good news is that businesses that were hit by the pandemic are bouncing back with the economy opening up. AB Fashion and Retail, for instance, reported better-than expected Q4FY22 revenue growth of 25 per cent y-o-y as the distributor channel recovered.