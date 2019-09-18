With US envoy in attendance, govt holds talks with stakeholders

In the run up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit this weekend, the Commerce Ministry Tuesday held multiple rounds of stakeholder consultations on issues related to price control of medical devices — one of the sticking points in bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

Incidentally, one of the rounds of deliberations with multinational medical device firms was attended by US Ambassador to India, Kenneth I Juster, The Indian Express has learnt.

The discussions focussed on the potential of the government controlling the trade margins enjoyed by stockists, distributors, hospitals and others involved in the sale of devices across the supply chain, persons present during the meeting told The Indian Express. While India’s earlier decision to cap the maximum retail prices (MRPs) of medical devices like cardiac stents and orthopedic knee implants may not be reversed, the government is learnt to have indicated it would look at premiums for products in these categories that were “innovative”, they added.’ “What the government is trying to see is how we can make other devices affordable for patients through an alternate mechanism like trade margin rationalisation,” one of the persons said. This does not apply to stents and knee implants, which are under ceiling price control, the person added.

“The discussion had was that … ad-hoc, stents cannot be (brought out of ceiling price caps),” said another person, also requesting anonymity. “The (price) cap will be there, because it was a policy decision which was taken (before) and that led to major improvements in healthcare in terms of the usage of these devices. There was an apprehension that, because of this, new technology may not come in,” the person said, adding the government considered measures to ensure stents considered to be superior or newer technology may be able to get different prices.

“The government says it will take innovation and new developments into consideration and a premium or extra value could be attached to this…If somebody comes up with a new innovation, they will get some advantage in terms of pricing,” the person added. These discussions were also attended by the US Ambassador to India and officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority and the Department of Pharmaceuticals, persons present confirmed. Queries sent to the Commerce Ministry about the details of the discussions as well as the Ambassador’s presence were unanswered by press time Tuesday.

These deliberations initially sparked controversy, with Indian medical device firms and associations present at the meeting with multinational stakeholders claiming they were asked to exit and wait for a separate interaction.

“Initially, we were asked to step out of the meeting and were not allowed to give our counter arguments during these deliberations on price control. Later, we were relieved to be given an opportunity to speak with the honourable Commerce Minister, for which we are very grateful to the Department of Commerce,” said Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Devices Industry (AiMeD).

“We were surprised to see the US Ambassador present during the discussions with multinational medical device companies, pitching for their interest, and seemingly attempting to influence internal Indian policies away from affordable patient care,” he added.

“US multinationals are putting extreme pressures on government through the US embassy to dilute price caps and replace it with soft trade margin caps. It appears that the government may relent to create consensus on some other issues with the US,” said Gurmit Singh Chugh, managing director, Translumina Therapeutics.

India capped ceiling prices of stents and knee implants, two essential medical devices used by patients in the country, in 2017. Prices of these devices were slashed over 65 per cent as a result, and the move was expected to hit US-based firms like Abbott, Medtronic, Stryker and Boston Scientific. When the US first announced intentions to withdraw duty-free benefits accorded to India under the country’s Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme in March, commerce ministry officials here indicated that these price caps were among the issues under negotiation between the two countries.

Until then, India and the US had been engaged in discussions to arrive at a “balance” on bilateral trade issues. While “an extensive and reasonable package that covered all US concerns” were worked out by India, the US had raised “additional requests” on sectors like medical devices and dairy products, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan had told reporters during a briefing in March. “We will not compromise on the issue of affordability (of medical devices like stents),” he had said.