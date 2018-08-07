President Ram Nath Kovind to skip NSE function

President Ram Nath Kovind President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind has pulled out from the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) silver jubilee celebration on August 8 due to his “busy schedule”.

Kovind withdrew from the function after the exchange sent out invitations for the function.

“President, In his greetings sent to the NSE, has complimented its pivotal role in providing a stable, transparent and globally trusted market platform,” according to a statement by the National Stock Exchange.

NSE Chairman Ashok Chawla, who was finance secretary till his retirement in 2011, is one of 12 persons and six firms named in the Aircel-Maxis chargesheet filed by CBI last month. The list also includes former finance minister P Chidambaram.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently issued a show-cause notice to the NSE for alleged violations of norms in a case pertaining to algorithm trading.

