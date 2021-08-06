Prepare your vehicle for the upcoming monsoon season with important add-ons

Written by Utpal Raman Sharma

Every monsoon season, we encounter a plethora of problems due to waterlogging in different parts of the city. The water not only creates problems for people by restricting their movement but is also a major threat for vehicles running on the roads. With monsoon already knocking on the door, it is important that we stay prepared for any unforeseen circumstances. To make sure that your vehicle does not suffer any major damage due to waterlogging across the city, it is important that you do all major checks before taking the vehicle out. Here are a few tips that must be kept in mind this monsoon season to sail through without any issue.

Buy essential add-ons

Often while buying a motor insurance policy, people just look for the most common add-ons like Return to Invoice, Zero Depreciation, and Key and Lock Replacement Cover. While these are some important covers that make the motor insurance cover more comprehensive, there are some lesser-known add-ons as well that are actually much more important than anything else. These covers make sure that your vehicle is protected against some of the most common damages that are possible during the monsoon season. With instances of floods, waterlogging and cyclones becoming quite popular throughout the country, it is essential that you buy these covers while buying or renewing your motor insurance policy.

Roadside Assistance

One of the most essential add-ons that every vehicle owner must-have for his vehicle is Roadside Assistance, as you may never know when you might need help while driving on road. Say for instance you traveling for some important business or an office meeting or maybe just heading towards a vacation in your vehicle. Would you ever want to be stranded on the road for long hours waiting for help from family and friends? Here is when the Roadside Assistance add-on cover kicks in. This add-on makes sure that the right person reaches you for help in the minimum time possible. No matter how big or small your problem may be this add-on makes sure the right professionals are there for you whenever you need them. This add-on also comes at a nominal cost of Rs 150 – 500, depending upon the IDV of your vehicle.

Engine Protection

Yet another must-have add-on for every vehicle owner is the Engine Protection cover that protects the engine of your vehicle against any possible damages. It is important to know that a regular motor insurance policy does not cover the damages to the engine due to water. If you are out on a rainy day, chances are quite high that due to waterlogging, the water may reach some important parts of the vehicle and cause major damages. Once the engine of the vehicle is damaged, the cost of repairs may reach several lakhs. To avoid being caught in such a situation, it is advised to buy the right add-on beforehand. This add-on is a must-have insurance feature to save a substantial amount of money at a nominal premium cost of 0.15 per cent to 0.20 per cent of the Insured Declared Value (IDV).

Buy monsoon related car accessories

While add-ons play an important role in protecting your vehicle from all possible damages, it is your responsibility as well to make sure that the vehicle does not gets damaged. You must make sure that before driving on the roads, your vehicle is well equipped with the best accessories that give the utmost protection to your vehicle. Some of these accessories include headlights, wipers, mud flaps and rubber mats. All these products have their individual usages and must be bought of the best quality to ensure the best possible results.

The author is Head-Motor Insurance at Policybazaar.com. Views expressed are that of the author.