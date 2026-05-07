Prem Watsa’s Fairfax to hike stake in IIFL Capital to 51 pc via Rs 2,000 cr fund infusion

Prem Watsa-led Fairfax India plans to increase its stake in IIFL Capital Services to 51 per cent through a Rs 2,000 crore capital infusion, alongside an open offer and promoter arrangements. (File Photo)

Fairfax group of Canada has proposed to hike its equity holding in IIFL Capital Services Ltd to 51 per cent through capital infusion of Rs 2,000 crore at a price of Rs 350 per share.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, founded by Prem Watsa, will increase its stake in IIFL Capital Services through its wholly owned subsidiary, FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd. The increase will be carried out through a combination of transactions, including a preferential allotment of equity shares, an open offer and arrangements with the existing promoters, raising its shareholding in the company to at least 51 per cent from 30.5 per cent.

Upon completion of the transaction, Fairfax India and its affiliate, HWIC Asia Fund Class A will join the existing promoter group alongside Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman.