Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy resign from NDTV board 

NDTV has informed the Bombay Stock Exchange about the Roys' resignation.

The Adani Group has launched an open offer for majority shares

Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy  have resigned as directors on the board of RRPR Holding Private Limited(RRPRH).

In a letter, NDTV told the Bombay Stock Exchange, “NDTV has been informed by the Promoter Group vehicle RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH) that the Board of Directors at the meeting held today i.e. November 29, 2022, have approved:
1. Appointment of Mr. Sudipta Bhattacharya (DIN: 0006817333), Mr. Sanjay Pugalia (DIN: 0008360398), and Mr. Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan (DIN: 02330757), as Directors on the Board of RRPRH, with immediate effect; and
2. Resignation of Dr. Prannoy Roy (DIN: 00025576) and Mrs. Radhika Roy (DIN: 00025625) as Directors on the Board of RRPRH, with effect from the close of business hours of November 29, 2022.”

On August 23, Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, a conglomerate with diverse business interests, acquired 29.18 per cent stake in television channel NDTV Ltd, and said it would launch an open offer as required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to buy another 26 per cent in the company. On November 22, the Adani Group launched its open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in NDTV. The offer is to remain open until December 5, 2022.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 11:33:14 pm
