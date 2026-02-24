Cabinet raises POWERGRID’s equity cap to boost participation in green energy transmission projects

UHVAC and HVDC transmission systems are considered cost-effective for power transfer over long distances, with significantly lower transmission losses compared to conventional systems. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs Tuesday approved an enhancement in the permissible equity investment limit of POWERGRID, enabling the state-run transmission major to participate in capital-intensive projects critical for evacuating renewable energy (RE).

POWERGRID’s equity investment ceiling per subsidiary has been raised from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,500 crore, capped at 15% of the company’s net worth. The move is expected to enable the company to bid for large transmission projects such as Ultra High Voltage Alternating Current (UHVAC) and High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) networks, which require substantial upfront capital.

UHVAC and HVDC transmission systems are considered cost-effective for power transfer over long distances, with significantly lower transmission losses compared to conventional systems. These technologies are crucial for integrating large-scale renewable energy capacity located far from demand centres.