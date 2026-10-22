A breather for spot power prices, but coal stocks at plants continue to decline

As cooler weather has eased power demand in the second half of October, spot electricity prices on the country’s power exchanges have moderated compared with September.
Between October 1 and 21, the average market clearing price (MCP) in the day-ahead market (DAM) fell 3% to Rs 7.6 per unit during October 1–21, from Rs 7.8 per unit in the corresponding period last month. In the real-time market (RTM), the average MCP declined by around 14% to Rs 6.7 per unit, from Rs 7.8 per unit over the same period, data from the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) shows.
The moderation in prices coincided with a 23% rise in sell bids in the DAM segment and a 1% decline in buy bids compared with the corresponding period in September. The market-clearing price is the price at which electricity is traded, determined by the equilibrium between demand bids and supply offers.
This comes as electricity demand has eased since mid-October, with peak power demand remaining below 250 gigawatts (GW), marking a shift from the first half of October, when peak demand exceeded 250 GW on most days and touched 260 GW on October 5 and 8.
September had also seen an unusual surge in electricity demand, with peak demand reaching 269 GW on September 10 — the highest level recorded for the month and just 1 GW below the annual peak of 270 GW seen in May.
Deficient rainfall and persistently high temperatures also pushed actual electricity requirements above the Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) projections. Between April and August, actual energy requirements were 3.3% higher than projected by CEA, the country’s top power planning body.
The higher electricity requirement in this financial year, alongside deficient rainfall amid El Niño-influenced weather conditions, increased reliance on coal-based generation as hydropower output fell. Hydropower plays a crucial role in meeting evening peak demand during summer, when solar generation drops sharply after sunset.
Electricity generation from coal-based sources rose 12.05% to 762,526.32 million units (MU) between April 1 and October 18 this year, compared with 680,522.38 MU in the corresponding period last year. In contrast, hydropower generation fell 12.88% to 102,618.89 MU from 117,796.66 MU over the same period.
The increased reliance on coal-based generation is also reflected in falling coal stocks at thermal power plant. Inventories fell to 17.5 million tonnes (mt) as of October 21, from 18.6 mt on September 30 and around 55 mt at the beginning of April.
Power exchanges such as IEX, the country’s largest power trading bourse, facilitate short-term electricity transactions, allowing generators to sell surplus power and buyers to meet fluctuations in demand. The prices discovered on these exchanges are wholesale rates and do not determine the retail tariffs paid by consumers.
The DAM allows participants to buy and sell electricity a day before delivery, while the RTM facilitates trades for near-immediate delivery to address changes in demand and supply.
The short-term power market has expanded gradually, with short-term electricity transactions accounting for 13.03% of total power generation in 2024-25, up from 9.6% in 2009-10.