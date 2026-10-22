A breather for spot power prices, but coal stocks at plants continue to decline

As cooler weather has eased power demand in the second half of October, spot electricity prices on the country’s power exchanges have moderated compared with September.

Between October 1 and 21, the average market clearing price (MCP) in the day-ahead market (DAM) fell 3% to Rs 7.6 per unit during October 1–21, from Rs 7.8 per unit in the corresponding period last month. In the real-time market (RTM), the average MCP declined by around 14% to Rs 6.7 per unit, from Rs 7.8 per unit over the same period, data from the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) shows.

The moderation in prices coincided with a 23% rise in sell bids in the DAM segment and a 1% decline in buy bids compared with the corresponding period in September. The market-clearing price is the price at which electricity is traded, determined by the equilibrium between demand bids and supply offers.