Power ministry mulls advisory amid El Niño uncertainty

The Power Ministry is expected to issue a detailed advisory to stakeholders across the power sector, outlining measures to mitigate the impact of erratic weather conditions due to the effects of El Niño.

At a review meeting held on Thursday, the ministry discussed contingency steps to be taken in the event of adverse weather conditions, particularly if hydropower and wind generation are affected, The Indian Express has learned.

The meeting was attended by the Power Secretary, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Chairperson, representatives of State Load Despatch Centres (SLDCs), state governments, transmission sector stakeholders, among others.

This comes after Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday took stock of possible impact of El Nino on various sectors and directed that the overall situation should be continuously monitored and the impact of the monsoon/delayed monsoon on vulnerable districts must be assessed in coordination with states so that remedial action can be taken up when necessary.