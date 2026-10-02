Power demand overshoots government’s projection by 3.3% in April-August

A significant deviation from these projections can therefore have implications for planning across the power system.

In an unusual trend, India’s actual power requirement in the first five months of the current financial year has consistently exceeded the government’s projections, as deficient rains and persistently high temperatures drove electricity demand higher than anticipated.

Actual power requirement usually remains below the short-term projections made by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

However, between April and August, the country’s actual energy requirement was 3.3% higher than the CEA’s projections, an analysis of government data showed.

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Such a deviation was recorded only in 2022 and 2023, although at a much lower level. These were also years when the economy and electricity demand were recovering from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.